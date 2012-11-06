Turkish bonds, lira firm, rating upgrade boosts auctions

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed and bond yields dipped again on Tuesday on further inflows into Turkish assets after F i tch elevated the country to investment grade the previous day.

Shares in Istanbul however drew profit taking after hitting a record high on Monday in the wake of the ratings upgrade.

Fitch lifted Turkey’s long-term foreign currency rating to BBB- from BB+ with a stable outlook, citing a moderate and declining government debt burden, sound banking system and favourable medium-term growth prospects.

By 1555 GMT, the lira had firmed to 1.7753 to the dollar, after earlier hitting its strongest level in three months at 1.7767. It stood at 1.7805 late on Monday.

Against the euro-dollar basket, it stood at 2.0242, after touching its strongest level since late August at 2.0233 in early trade, compared with 2.0284 on Monday.

Bond yields have tumbled since Fitch’s announcement and the yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.89 percent, down from Monday’s close at 6.94 percent. After Fitch’s decision, it fell as low as 6.80 percent on Monday, a tick away from its all-time low of 6.79 percent hit in January 2011.

Turkey’s treasury borrowed 5.62 billion lira ($3.2 billion) through the tap of its two-year benchmark bond and a 10-year fixed-coupon bond, drawing strong demand due to the credit rating upgrade.

The tap of the two-year bond produced a yield of 6.90 percent, a touch higher than a Reuters forecast of 6.89 percent while the tap of the 10-year issue generated a yield of 7.74 percent, below a Reuters forecast of 7.79 percent.

Bids at the two-year bond tap were three times the nominal amount on sale while bids at the 10-year bond were double the nominal amount.

Istanbul’s main share index fell 0.96 percent to 72,039 points, underperforming a 0.41 percent rise in the global emerging markets index, and retreating after striking a record high of 73,313.87 points on Monday.

Shares in grocer Uyum Gida closed up 6.23 percent at 3.41 lira after Tesco Kipa, the Turkish affiliate of British retailer Tesco, said it had started preliminary talks to buy a majority stake in Uyum. ($1 = 1.7818 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)