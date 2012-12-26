FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish lira firms, shares up in extremely thin trade
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 26, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish lira firms, shares up in extremely thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed slightly against the dollar and shares hit a record high in extremely thin post-Christmas trade on Wednesday, while bond yields inched up.

By 1535 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7925 to the dollar , from 1.7944 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0830, from 2.0803.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.08 percent, from Wednesday’s close at 6.05 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index closed up 0.51 percent at 77,991 points, after hitting a record 78,239.93, led by banking shares which rose 0.81 percent. The global emerging markets index was up 0.21 percent.

“The shares rose in almost nil trading. Investors consider Turkey as a safe haven due to its strong banking sector and reliable macroeconomic policies. Therefore they still buy Turkish shares,” said Sadrettin Bagci, an analyst at Yatirim Finansman.

Shares in Turkish lender Aktifbank continued to rise and closed up 12.25 percent at 2.29 lira after it said on Dec. 24 that Anadolu Holding, which has a 77.7 percent stake in the bank, will start talks to sell its stake to Commercial Bank of Qatar.

Petrochemicals maker Petkim rose 3.25 percent to 2.86 lira after it signed an agreement with its indirect major shareholder, Azeri state energy company SOCAR, to buy natural gas starting from Jan. 1, 2013, a move seen reducing Petkim’s costs. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.