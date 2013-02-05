Turkish lira, bond yields down on real exchange rate rise

* Lira eases, bonds yields fall

* Real exchange rate above 120

* Banking shares dip

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira eased and bond yields fell on Tuesday after a rise in the real lira exchange rate heightened expectations that the central bank would ease monetary policy further.

Local shares fell in line with the global emerging markets index, led by a sell-off in banking shares.

The central bank said the real effective exchange rate of the lira, which the bank is monitoring to avoid excessive lira appreciation, stood at 120.16 in January, up from a revised 118.08 in December.

By 1552 GMT, the lira eased to 1.7626 to the dollar from 1.7503 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket it weakened to 2.0736, from 2.0700.

“The lira underperformed peers due to the real exchange rate data ... Further moves in the real exchange rate would determine the central bank’s next policy steps,” said Erkin Isik, strategist at TEB Bank.

The real exchange rate is a composite of the lira’s nominal exchange rate and Turkey’s relative inflation rate - making it a core indicator of the country’s trade competitiveness and thus a factor in determining the central bank’s management of the lira.

In November the bank said it would cut interest rates in a measured way if the real exchange rate reached 120-125.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond inched down to 5.78 percent from Monday’s close at 5.84 percent, on easier monetary policy prospects which would lower banks’ funding costs.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 0.51 percent at 80,309.85 points, dragged down by a 1.66 percent fall in banking shares, Turkey’s most liquid stocks. The global emerging markets index was down 0.51 percent.