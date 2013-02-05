FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish lira, bond yields down on real exchange rate rise
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 5 years

Turkish lira, bond yields down on real exchange rate rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Lira eases, bonds yields fall

* Real exchange rate above 120

* Banking shares dip

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira eased and bond yields fell on Tuesday after a rise in the real lira exchange rate heightened expectations that the central bank would ease monetary policy further.

Local shares fell in line with the global emerging markets index, led by a sell-off in banking shares.

The central bank said the real effective exchange rate of the lira, which the bank is monitoring to avoid excessive lira appreciation, stood at 120.16 in January, up from a revised 118.08 in December.

By 1552 GMT, the lira eased to 1.7626 to the dollar from 1.7503 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket it weakened to 2.0736, from 2.0700.

“The lira underperformed peers due to the real exchange rate data ... Further moves in the real exchange rate would determine the central bank’s next policy steps,” said Erkin Isik, strategist at TEB Bank.

The real exchange rate is a composite of the lira’s nominal exchange rate and Turkey’s relative inflation rate - making it a core indicator of the country’s trade competitiveness and thus a factor in determining the central bank’s management of the lira.

In November the bank said it would cut interest rates in a measured way if the real exchange rate reached 120-125.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond inched down to 5.78 percent from Monday’s close at 5.84 percent, on easier monetary policy prospects which would lower banks’ funding costs.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 0.51 percent at 80,309.85 points, dragged down by a 1.66 percent fall in banking shares, Turkey’s most liquid stocks. The global emerging markets index was down 0.51 percent.

Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.