FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish lira strongest for 8 months, shares hit all-time high
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 17, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish lira strongest for 8 months, shares hit all-time high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira touched its strongest level against the dollar in eight months and shares hit a record high on Thursday, boosted by expectations of a sovereign credit rating upgrade.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6 percent, unchanged from the previous day.

By 1539 GMT, the lira was at 1.7536 per dollar, its strongest level since last May, from 1.7672 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0476 from 2.0591.

Analysts said expectations of a second credit rating upgrade for Turkey, a positive trend in the economic outlook and high bond yields made Turkish assets attractive to investors.

Fitch upgraded Turkey to investment grade in early November, and investors expect a second agency, probably Moody‘s, to follow suit. Moody’s told Reuters on Thursday it did not comment on market speculation.

The main Istanbul share index was up 0.93 percent at 84,860 points, outperforming a 0.17 percent rise in global emerging markets, after earlier hitting a record high for a fourth day in a row at 85,395.19 points.

Shares in poultry producer Seker Pilic closed up 11.05 percent at 2.11 lira after the firm said its majority shareholders had started non-binding talks with Torunlar Gida on a stake sale. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.