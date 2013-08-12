FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish markets mixed, debt auctions in focus
August 12, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish markets mixed, debt auctions in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkish shares rose on Monday, catching up with gains globally since local markets closed last Wednesday while bond yields held steady after mixed results from two treasury auctions.

The lira firmed to 1.9207 against the dollar at 1437 GMT from 1.9312 last Wednesday before the start of a public holiday to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The main Istanbul share index rose 2.49 percent to 75,374 points, outperforming the emerging markets index which rose 0.92 percent.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year bond stood at 9.04 percent, up from 8.97 percent last Wednesday and showing little reaction to the results of two debt auctions. (Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by John Stonestreet)

