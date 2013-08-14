FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish shares, lira close flat as markets pause before current account data
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2013 / 3:58 PM / in 4 years

Turkish shares, lira close flat as markets pause before current account data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Turkish shares and the lira currency closed flat on Wednesday as investors paused a day ahead of current account data that will give a snapshot of the country’s vulnerability to external economic events.

Turkey’s current account deficit is its main economic weakness, standing at around 7.1 percent of GDP. That gap makes it vulnerable to capital outflows when central banks in developed economies start to tighten liquidity, economists say.

Speculation on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus programme has dominated world markets in recent weeks.

The lira was at 1.9323 against the dollar, unchanged from late on Tuesday.

The central bank sold $50 million in a forex auction on Wednesday and received bids of $101 million, with an average rate of 1.9347 lira to the dollar.

The main Istanbul share index was virtually unchanged at 75,584.96 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which was up 0.27 percent.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year bond closed at 9.23 percent, down from 9.32 percent at Tuesday’s close on low liquidity. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by xxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
