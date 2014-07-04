FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lira underpinned by lower oil prices; shares up
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish lira underpinned by lower oil prices; shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkish shares and bond prices were firm on Friday in thin lower volumes due to a U.S. holiday while the lira was supported by falling oil prices.

The lira firmed to 2.1335 against the dollar by 1447 GMT from 2.1345 late on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark government bond stood flat at 8.38 percent.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.01 percent to 77,534.77, outperforming slightly the emerging markets share index which fell 0.02 percent.

Investors remained concerned by security issues along Turkey’s long borders with Syria and Iraq, which limited the gains.

Thirty-two truck drivers abducted by Sunni militants in Iraq were released on Thursday but another 49 Turks, who were seized in the northern city of Mosul by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants on June 11, still remained captive.

Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Jonny Hogg; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
