FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish lira hits fresh record on renewed worries on political pressure
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish lira hits fresh record on renewed worries on political pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira plumbed a new record low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, after a central bank presentation failed to assuage investors concerns about its appetite to defy political pressure and lift rates.

A day after the bank kept its rates steady on Tuesday, it told economists in a presentation that it had started to raise its policy rate in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hikes, reflecting the impact of political pressure from Ankara.

“Generally speaking, the hikes in the policy rate in the coming months will be tied to Fed rate hikes. Hence the steps taken by the central bank in the coming period will be determined by the Fed,” Muammer Komurcuoglu, an economist at Is Invest, who attended the meeting, told Reuters.

The lira fell to 2.9070 to the dollar, a new record. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Behiye Selin Taner; writing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.