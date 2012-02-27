Turkish lira, bonds ease on oil jump, inflation concerns

* Lira weaker on easier policy move, surge in oil prices

* Yields jump nearly 15 bps on inflation concerns

* Shares dip

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to its lowest in ten days versus the dollar and bond yields jumped around 15 basis points on Monday as rising oil prices triggered concerns over Turkey’s inflation rate and efforts to bring down a huge current account deficit.

A rise of more than 12 percent in Brent crude prices in February, on top of an increase of more than 3 percent in January, is particularly painful for Turkey because it imports all its energy requirements.

By 0935 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7715 versus the dollar, weaker than 1.7672 in late trade on Friday.

“The lira traded relatively weak last week due to the sharp rise in oil prices. The central bank’s decision to narrow the interest rate corridor by 100 basis points also added to the lira’s decline,” wrote Fatih Keresteci, a stategist at HSBC.

The lira’s declines became more pronounced after the central bank decided to cut its overnight lending rate by 100 basis points at its monthly policy meeting last Tuesday and increased the amount of lira provided through one-month repo auctions.

Standing at around 10 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2011, the current account deficit renders Turkey acutely vulnerable to external shocks like surging oil prices or a sudden halt in capital inflows due to global risk aversion.

“We expect the lira to stay relatively weak this week. The euro-dollar rate will be determinant for the lira’s value,” Keresteci added.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira eased to 2.0727, having steadied from an early drop to 2.0791 - its weakest since late January - to stand little changed from 2.0733 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond jumped to 9.34 percent compared with a previous close at 9.18 percent.

“Yields rise in tandem with the lira’s decline and the surge in oil prices as they both stimulate inflation worries,” said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

“Besides, expectations of further liquidity reduction by the central bank after it tightened 1 billion lira in today’s one-week repo auction also pushed yields higher,” Comert added.

Turkish Central Bank said it would inject 6 billion lira through a one-week repo auction into markets, lower than the 7 billion lira from the repo maturing on Feb. 27.

Analysts at TEB wrote they expect the benchmark yield to move between 9-9.4 percent during intraday trade on Monday.

A rise in inflation expectations usually pushes bond yields up because investors want higher interest rates to compensate. Turkey’s inflation is already double the central bank’s year-end target at more than 10 percent.

Similarly, tighter liquidity would also increase bond market yields by raising banks’ funding costs, forcing them to sell some of their bond portfolios to meet liquidity needs.

Turkey’s benchmark yield hit 8.88 percent, its lowest since October last Wednesday, on hopes the central bank would ease liquidity conditions again.

The Istanbul stock index was 1.19 percent down at 59,023 points, underperforming a decline of 0.97 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)