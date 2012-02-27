UPDATE 1-Inflation worries hurt Turkish shares

* Yields jump on inflation and tighter liquidity concerns

* Lira recovers on local companies dollar selling (Adds closing prices, fresh quotes)

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Turkish shares tumbled more than 1.5 percent and bond yields climbed around 15 basis points on Monday as rising oil prices accentuated concerns over the energy importer’s high inflation and current account deficit.

Expectations of further liquidity tightening from the central bank to stem the lira’s depreciation, also added to weakness of the bond and equity markets.

By 1532 GMT, the lira had pared its early losses and traded at 1.7691 versus the dollar but it was still weaker than 1.7672 in late trade on Friday.

Turkey is heavily dependent on imported energy and has been hard hit by the rise of over 12 percent in crude oil prices over the past month.

The current account gap stood at around 10 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2011, making Turkey vulnerable to external factors such as surging global oil prices or to a sudden halt in capital inflows.

“We saw last week’s sell-off continue as the rise in oil prices affects negatively countries dependent on imported energy like Turkey,” said Cem Tozge, a fund manager at AtaInvest.

The Istanbul stock index closed 1.53 percent down at 58,821 points, compared to a 1.01 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index. Some investors have profits to take after a 16 percent rise in the Turkish index since the start of the year.

Turkish banking shares, accounting for one-third of the main Istanbul index, closed 1.42 percent down on Monday.

“We see investors now selling to take profits due to the increase of oil prices and global risk aversion. Surging oil prices reduce the chance of further liquidity easing, which weighs on banking shares,” said Hakan Tezcan, a strategist at YF Securities.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 9.34 percent compared with a previous close of 9.18 percent.

“Inflation concerns due to surge in oil prices and expectations that the central bank could restart to tighten liquidity pushed yields higher today,” said a fixed income trader of a big local bank.

“In the short term, I expect the benchmark yield to move within the 9.50-9.20 band. We see some buying when it gets closer to 9.50 percent,” the trader added.

Turkish Central Bank eased its policy stance at its meeting last Tuesday by cutting its overnight lending rate and increasing one-month repo volumes by 1 billion lira.

However, some analysts said that if the lira depreciates sharply, the bank could return to a tighter liquidity stance to support the currency and tackle inflation.

Turkey’s inflation is already double the central bank’s year-end target at more than 10 percent. Higher inflation means that investors require higher rates on bonds to compensate.

Turkey’s benchmark yield hit 8.88 percent, its lowest since October, last Wednesday on hopes of easier liquidity conditions. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Anna Willard)