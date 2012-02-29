Turkish lira, bonds climb as trade deficit eases

* Lira, bonds firm as oil prices dip, shares rise

* European liquidity operation also supports Turkish assets

* Trade deficit narrows in Jan on yearly basis

ISTANBUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira gained and bond yields fell on Wednesday as a dip in oil prices and a narrowing in the country’s trade deficit in January eased concern over external imbalances and upside risks to inflation.

The European Central Bank (ECB) liquidity operation allotting 530 billion euros to banks also supported Turkish assets as it boosted global risk appetite.

By 1050 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7415 versus the dollar, stronger than 1.7585 in late trade on Tuesday.

“The lira was supported by the decline in oil prices as it reduced tensions over the inflation and the current account deficit,” said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

“The liquidity operation of the ECB is positive for Turkish markets. The lira can firm towards 1.73 versus the dollar,” Comert added.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira stood at 2.0429, compared with 2.0590 in late trade on Tuesday.

Turkey’s trade deficit narrowed 4.7 percent year-on-year in January to $7.0 billion, data showed on Wednesday. However, that exceeded the forecast for $6.3 billion in a Reuters poll, and some analysts said the rebalancing will take time.

“January trade data point to a slower correction in external balances than we predicted. We maintain our view for a continuing external balance adjustment based on the year-to-date weakness in domestic demand indicators,” analysts at Finansbank wrote.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond stood at 9.16 percent, down from a previous close at 9.23 percent, as the dip in oil prices reduced inflation worries.

“The high global liquidity rules out the risk of a sharp decline of the lira. This, coupled with the high level of yields attracted investors to the Turkish bond market,” said Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.

The Istanbul stock index was 0.43 percent higher at 60,235 points, underperforming a 1.19 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

On dollar bond markets, Turkey’s share of the EMBI Global index narrowed 2 basis points to 333 basis points over U.S. Treasuries. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)