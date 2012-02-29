UPDATE 1-Turk assets firm on risk appetite, oil price dip

* Lira, bonds firm as oil prices dip, inflation worries ease

ISTANBUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A lower trade deficit and a dip in oil prices helped Turkish assets to extend gains in late trade on Wednesday by reducing concerns about inflation and vulnerability of its economy to external pressures.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) liquidity operation allotting 530 billion euros to banks also supported Turkish assets as it boosted global risk appetite.

By 1516 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7460 versus the dollar, after firming as far as 1.7398 and stronger than 1.7585 in late trade on Tuesday.

“The dip in oil prices and the European liquidity boost are positive factors for the lira. Today we also saw some profit- taking. The 1.74 level continues to be an important support,” said Pinar Uslu, banking strategist at ING Bank.

“If the lira firms below 1.74, it can strengthen towards 1.7350-1.73 versus the dollar,” Uslu added.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira stood at 2.0397, compared with 2.0590 in late trade on Tuesday.

Turkey’s trade deficit narrowed 4.7 percent year-on-year in January to $7.0 billion, data showed on Wednesday. However, that exceeded the forecast for $6.3 billion in a Reuters poll, and some analysts said the rebalancing will take time.

“We know that the improvement is small, but at least November, December, and January data confirmed that the deterioration in the foreign trade balance is finally over,” wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.

“We continue to foresee that in the absence of a severe recession, the improvement in external balances will be very gradual. This means that forex demand in the market will ease, but to a very limited extent.”

Turkey’s strong economic growth, estimated around 8.5 percent in 2011, contributed to the widening of its current account deficit to 10 percent of gross domestic product.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 9.13 percent, down from a previous close at 9.23 percent.

Rising energy prices are negative for the bond market as they encourages investors to require higher interest rates to compensate for inflation.

As the Turkish economy is dependent on energy imports, a rise in energy prices creates upside pressures on price levels. Turkey’s inflation stood at 10.61 percent in January, almost double the central bank’s year-end target.

The main Istanbul stock index closed 1.24 percent up at 60,721 points, outperforming a 0.97 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

On dollar bond markets, Turkey’s share of the EMBI Global index narrowed 2 basis points to 333 basis points over U.S. Treasuries. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet)