UPDATE 1-Turkish lira down on easy policy outlook, shares dip

ISTANBUL, March 5 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened on Monday as the decline in core inflation indicators revived expectations of an easier monetary policy while shares dipped 2 percent due to a technical correction.

Turkey’s consumer price index rose 0.56 percent month-on-month in February, below a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.60 percent rise, for a year-on-year rise of 10.43 percent, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.

According to core inflation readings, the core-H index eased to 8.47 percent from 8.76 and the core-I reading fell to 8.12 percent from 8.42.

By 1548 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7700 versus the dollar, a touch weaker than 1.7641 in late trade on Friday.

“The inflation figures affected the lira negatively as they have boosted expectations for an easier monetary policy by the central bank,” said Erdinc Mogol, manager of treasury marketing unit at Akbank.

The Turkish central bank started to ease its monetary stance to support the economy at its monthly policy meeting last month by unexpectedly cutting the overnight lending rate by 100 basis points to 11.5 percent and raising the liquidity provided through one-month repo auctions by 1 billion lira.

“The lira can move towards 1.78 versus the dollar, ahead of debt auctions tomorrow. Then I expect it to firm towards 1.75 as the high yields of Turkish bonds are still attractive for investors. Lower inflation is an encouraging factor too,” Mogol added.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira stood at 2.0556, compared with 2.0474 in late trade on Friday.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield closed almost unchanged from a previous close at 9.25 percent despite the lower inflation data and successful debt auction, as investors awaited two debt auctions on Tuesday - a new benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, and a tap of a CPI-indexed bond maturing on Feb. 23, 2022, traders said.

Turkey’s Treasury borrowed on Monday at a yield of 9.70 percent, close to expectations as easier liquidity conditions and the lower inflation data encouraged investors to bid in the tap of a 10-year bond.

The main stock index closed 2 percent lower at 59,685.48 points, underperforming a 1.4 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index

“Today’s fall was due to a technical correction as the index moved in a narrow band during the latest period. We usually see some selling when the index approaches resistance levels,” said Halil Recber, a strategist at Anadolu Invest. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)