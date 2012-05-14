UPDATE 2-Turkey's lira dips on cheap liquidity, shares at 3-1/2 month low

* Lira hits one-month low vs dlr after cheap repo auction

* Bonds edge down on worries about a weaker currency

* Shares down in line with emerging markets index (Updates with closing prices, fresh quotes)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira lost 1.3 percent to hit a one-month low versus the dollar on Monday after the central bank unexpectedly provided cheap funds in a repo auction and as rising risk aversion hit emerging markets.

Some analysts took the central bank’s decision to provide cheap funds as a sign that it was sensitive to concerns that Turkey’s economic growth could slow sharply in the face of weakening global fundamentals.

The Istanbul share market fell in line with other emerging markets to end at a 3 1/2 month low, while Turkey’s benchmark bond yield inched up due to worries about a weaker lira.

The central bank unexpectedly decided to hold a regular cheap repo auction to provide liquidity into the market at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent.

“Looking at today’s repo announcement, we see the central bank doesn’t only monitor the lira but also growth. Negative risks on growth have increased due to the trend in the global economy. However, if the lira weakens further versus the euro-dollar basket, the bank may restart extra tightening,” said Nilufer Sezgin, economist at Ekspres Invest.

“Today’s lira losses were also due to the global risk aversion. The central bank’s repo decision only made the lira underperform its peers,” Sezgin added.

Prior to Monday’s offer of cheap funding, the bank had been tightening since May 4 by holding intraday repo auctions where it charges borrowers a higher rate than usual, after data showed annual inflation jumped to 11 percent in April.

By 1451 GMT, the lira was at 1.8082 versus the dollar, after hitting its lowest since April 11 at 1.8120, weakening from 1.7837 late on Friday.

Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira was at 2.0656, after touching its lowest since April 24 at 2.0718, compared with 2.0466 on Friday. The central bank usually intervenes to support the lira if it weakens to near the 2.10 level.

Some analysts said the bank may start holding regular forex-selling auctions if the lira’s decline continues.

The last time the bank held regular forex-selling auctions was in late December after the lira hit a record low of 1.9212 per dollar.

BONDS, SHARES DOWN ON LIRA WEAKENING

Despite the central bank’s cheap repo, which would decrease banks’ funding costs allowing them to buy more bonds, the yield on Turkey’s benchmark bond closed at 9.56 percent, slightly up from a previous close at 9.52 percent.

“The volume is thin in the bond market. Some investors sold due to the lira’s weakness, but as the central bank provided cheap funds, the rise in short-term yields remained limited. However, long-term yields rose on European uncertainties and the rise in Spain’s yields,” said a fixed income trader.

A rise in Spanish bond yields at a bill auction on Monday reflected growing concern about the euro zone’s ability to overcome its debt crisis. China’s decision at the weekend to cut bank reserves to support its economy also added to global risk aversion, hurting emerging markets.

Turkey’s main stock index closed 1.73 percent down at 57,853 points, almost in line with a 1.92 percent dip in the MSCI emerging markets index.

“Turkish shares tracked external markets. The lira weakness due to cheap lira funding from the central bank also contributed to the sell-off,” said Mehmet Baki Atilal, research manager at Turkish Investment.

“But losses in the main index were limited compared with the emerging market’s index as there are prospects for the central bank to take action to support the lira. Besides, investors wanted to see some crucial events such as the Greek debt auction tomorrow,” Atilal said. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)