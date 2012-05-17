UPDATE 1-Turkish lira drops despite c.bank grip on funding

* Lira dips in line with other emerging currencies

* Bonds down on weaker currency, inflation concerns

* Shares dip lead by banks following profitability concerns (Updates with closing prices, fresh quotes)

ISTANBUL, May 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened, hurting bonds, on Thursday despite the central bank keeping lira funding tight.

Investors sold riskier assets on concerns turmoil in Greece will persist.

The lira weakened to 1.8245 versus the dollar, from 1.8185 late on Wednesday, when it touched 1.8329 - its weakest since Jan 23 - on concerns of widespread fallout should Greece leave the euro zone.

It also dipped to 2.0718 from 2.0682 against its euro-dollar basket.

“The lira reflects the negative trend in external markets due to Greece worries. Today’s fall was partly due to the rumour about a possible downgrade of Spanish banks,” said a forex trader.

The central bank earlier injected 2 billion lira through a cheap one-week repo at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent, higher than the 1 billion lira maturing on Thursday. As liquidity remained tight, primary dealers had to borrow 3.05 billion lira from the central bank’s overnight repo facility, at an expensive rate of 11 percent.

“The average funding cost of the central bank funding was around 8 percent in January-March while now it is above 9 percent. So, if we look to the big picture, we can say the bank has increased funding costs (of banks),” said Ali Ihsan Camci, the manager of treasury department of Halk Invest.

In the debt market, the yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.60 percent, up from 9.56 percent on Wednesday, when it climbed as far as to 9.67 percent due to the global sell-off of riskier assets.

“The lira’s fall pushed foreign investors, especially those who prefer long-term bonds, to sell,” Camci said.

The yield on the 10-year bond closed at 9.45 percent on Thursday from a previous close of 9.30 percent.

The main stock index dipped 1.32 percent to 57.331 points, largely underperforming a 0.03 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)