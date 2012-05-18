UPDATE 2-Turkey bonds up on cheap funding, outlook for CPI fall

* Bonds up on cheap liquidity from c.bank, outlook for inflation fall

* Lira eases following sell-off of riskier assets

* C.bank says sensitive to forex rates, inflation will dip in May (Updates with closing prices, fresh quotes)

ISTANBUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkish bond yields fell on Friday due to a lower inflation outlook and cheap funding from the central bank, while the lira recovered from early losses as investors sold dollars to reduce their forex exposure ahead of the weekend.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.51 percent, after rising as far as to 9.70 percent in early trade, compared with Thursday’s close at 9.60 percent.

“The central bank said inflation will dip in May below 9 percent. The decline in oil prices helps the inflation outlook to improve. In addition, the cheap repo funding from the central bank supported the bond market,” said a fixed income trader.

Cheap lira funding from the central bank encourages banks to buy bonds as it reduces banks’ funding costs, leaving them more sources to buy bonds.

During a speech in a conference on Friday, Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said the bank is confident that year-end inflation will be at 6.5 percent and would prefer the lira to remain a “strong currency”.

The central bank earlier injected 4 billion lira through a cheap one-week repo at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent, higher than the 1 billion lira maturing on Friday.

That marked a switch for the bank which has been tightening lira liquidity since May 4 by sometimes charging borrowers almost twice the usual rate for funds in intraday repos.

The tighter policy came after annual inflation reached 11.1 percent in April, way above the central bank’s year-end target of 5 percent. It has also supported the currency, which has been battered by risk-averse traders selling emerging market currencies as Europe’s debt crisis worsens.

By 1426 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8310 versus the dollar, after touching 1.8414 - its weakest level since Jan. 18 - compared with 1.8245 late on Thursday.

“The lira traded in tandem with external markets. After it hit 1.84 versus the dollar, we saw some local clients and foreign investors selling dollars, partly due to the willingness to reduce forex exposure risks ahead of the weekend,” said Burcin Metin, head of the forex desk at ING Bank.

“I think 1.8250 is an important support for the dollar-lira. If it is broken...the lira may touch 1.80. On the upper side 1.85 is important. I expect the lira to move in this narrow band under current conditions,” Metin said.

“Versus the euro-dollar basket, 2.08 is a resistance. I don’t think the central bank would allow the lira to touch or weaken above 2.10.”

The main stock index closed 0.69 percent down at 56,936 points, outperforming a 1.51 percent dip in the MSCI emerging markets index

Shares of Turkish glassmaker Sisacam closed 2.82 percent down at 2.76 lira after the company said its first quarter net profit fell 30 percent to 85.9 million lira.

Shares of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding also dipped 3.31 percent to 7.02 lira after it reported a decline of 35.5 percent of its net profit to 296.4 million lira in the first quarter. (Reporting by Seltem Iyigun)