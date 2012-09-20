Turkish bond yields slightly up; Olmuksa shares rise

* Bond yields up ahead of debt auctions

* Olmuksa shares rise after sale announcement

* Lira flat, shares down

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkish bond yields rose slightly on Thursday as investors awaited next week’s debt auctions and on the stock market Olmuksa shares were up almost five percent after the parent firm sold its stake in the paper and cardboard maker.

The lira was trading flat and Istanbul’s main share index was just below flat following weakness in Asian markets.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield stood at 7.41 percent, slightly up from Wednesday’s close of 7.39 percent.

“Next week’s debt auctions prevent bond yields from falling further. We don’t expect the benchmark bond yield to decline below 7.25 percent ahead of the auctions,” wrote analysts at Halk Invest.

On Sept. 24, the Turkish treasury will issue a 10-year fixed-coupon bond.

On Sept. 25, it will tap a one-year zero-coupon bond and issue a two-year fixed-coupon bond, which is expected to be the new two-year benchmark bond.

Investors were selling bonds ahead of the debt auctions, on prospects that demand for the new paper will reduce the volume of trade in the old benchmark.

Istanbul’s main share index was 0.85 down percent, in line with a 1.11 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares in Olmuksa, a unit of Turkey’s Sabanci Holding, were up 4.89 percent to 7.30 lira after Sabanci said late on Wednesday it had signed a deal with Spain’s International Paper Container Holdings for the sale of its 43.73 percent stake in the company.

By 0739 GMT, the lira was at 1.8015 against the dollar , slightly weaker than 1.7955 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood flat at 2.0689.