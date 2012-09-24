UPDATE 1-Turkish shares hit by consumer tax rises

(Adds closing prices)

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Turkish shares fell on Monday, weighed on by auto and drinks makers after the government, struggling to meet budget targets, raised consumption taxes.

The increases in taxes covering oil products, cars with smaller engines, and some alcoholic beverages came after Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said last week the government would miss its budget deficit target this year.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 1.0 percent at 67,207 points, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Automotive Distributors Association executive coordinator Hayri Erce said sales would be hit by the rise, especially next year when prices would better reflect the changes. “The tax hike will impact profit margins, we will also revise our sales projections for the year-end downwards,” Erce told Reuters.

Among automaker shares, Tofas fell 4.7 percent, Dogus Otomotiv dropped 4.3 percent, and Ford Otosan ended down 2.1 percent. Shares in Anadolu Efes , the country’s biggest brewer, fell 3.0 percent.

“We do not expect a significant negative impact on passenger car demand as we believe that the 2.2 percent increase in retail prices is too small to have a major impact on demand,” EkspresInvest said in a note.

“We would expect this increase to be passed on to the consumers gradually but absorbed by the companies initially, having a slight negative impact on margin.” it said.

Turning to the impact of the tax rises on inflation, Finansbank economists said in a research note: “We calculate the combined effect of tax increases on inflation at 0.5 percentage point. Overall, the weekend’s fiscal measures increases the likelihood that year end inflation will be above 7 percent”.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.54 percent, up from Friday’s 7.47 percent close.

The treasury sold 964 million lira ($537 million) of 10-year bonds at an 8.61 percent yield, in line with a forecast for 8.60 percent.

The lira was at 1.7982 against the dollar at 1550 GMT, compared with 1.7954 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it fell to 2.0595. ($1 = 1.7945 Turkish lira) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dan Lalor)