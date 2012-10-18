UPDATE 1-Turkish lira firms, yields up after c.bank rate cut

* Lira firms after c.bank cuts rate, bond yields up

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed and bond yields inched up on Thursday after Turkey’s central bank made a limited cut to its overnight lending rate and said it would maintain its cautious stance.

The bank cut its overnight lending rate to 9.5 percent from 10.0 percent on Thursday while keeping its main policy rate and overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 5 percent.

It was the second consecutive month that the bank had cut its lending rate to support slowing economic activity, but the reduction was smaller than the 100 basis point move that some economists had pencilled in.

The bank said inflation would stay above the target for some time.

By 1255 GMT the lira had firmed to 1.7974 against the dollar , from 1.8004 late on Wednesday. Against the euro-dollar basket it strengthened to 2.0758, from 2.0815.

“The central bank cut its rate by less than expected and this was positive for the money market. Hence since the release of the decision the lira firmed,” Suha Yaygin, an emerging markets trader in TD Securities.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond stood at 7.37 percent, slightly up from Wednesday’s close at 7.32 percent.

Other analysts said the rate cut by the central bank was already priced in and investors were selling for profit taking after the decision.

“The central bank’s average lira funding rate currently stands at 5.8 percent, which is very close to the policy rate. That means, if the bank does not lower the policy rate, bond yields could not fall further in the upcoming period,” wrote Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

Since Tuesday, the two-year yield has fallen around 15 basis points after a successful debt auction and an easier monetary policy outlook due to slowdown in recent economic indicators.

Turkey’s main share index down 0.31 percent at 70,469 points, underperforming a 0.22 percent rise in the emerging markets index.

Investors were also awaiting Turkey’s biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell third quarter results, expected to be released after market close. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)