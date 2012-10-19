Turkish lira, bonds steady; Turkcell shares rise on Q3 results

* Lira, bonds flat, shares rise

* Turkcell shares up after Q3 results

* C.bank meeting with economists eyed

ISTANBUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira and bonds held steady on Friday, a day after the central bank eased monetary policy with a smaller-than-expected interest rate cut, while Turkcell shares rose after strong third-quarter results.

Investors were keen to see the outcome of a central bank meeting with lenders’ economists later in the day.

By 0752 GMT the lira was at 1.7986 to the dollar , easing slightly from 1.7965 late on Thursday. Against a euro-dollar basket it was flat at 2.0744.

The lira firmed to its strongest in two weeks against the dollar at 1.7949 on Thursday after the central bank cut its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.5 percent, less than the 100 basis-point move some economists had expected.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond stood at 7.36 percent, unchanged from a previous close.

“We expect bonds to trade flat today as there isn’t any major indicator release. The benchmark yield will trade between 7.25-7.40 percent in intraday trade,” wrote Burak Maldar, treasury manager at Halk Invest.

Turkey’s main share index rose 0.56 percent to 70,752 points, outperforming a 0.33 percent rise in the emerging markets index.

“Slight profit taking prior long holiday next week is likely. Daily support and resistance levels are 70,000-71,000,” wrote analysts at Ata Invest.

Shares in Turkey’s largest mobile phone operator, Turkcell , were up 1.39 percent at 10.95 lira after the company said third-quarter net profit rose 6.3 percent to 570.8 million lira ($317.7 million), above a forecast of 559.7 million lira in a Reuters survey. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)