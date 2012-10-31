Turkish shares rise to all-time high, bond yields dip

* Garanti Bank beats forecasts, lifts stocks

* Bond yields down, lira slightly stronger

* Investors eye Fitch meeting next week

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkish shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday after strong results from Garanti Bank and credit rating upgrade hopes took the country’s two-year bond yield to a 21-month low.

The main share index rose to its highest-ever at 72,216.85 points in early trade, with Garanti Bank among the heavyweight gainers. By 0914 GMT, the index was up 0.48 percent, in line with a 0.45 percent rise in the global emerging markets index.

Garanti, Turkey’s third-largest bank by assets as of June, said net profit climbed 52 percent to 733.2 million lira ($408 million) in the third quarter, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast and pushing its shares up 1.2 percent.

“Better than expected third quarter Garanti figures... are likely to boost the sentiment for banking sector shares further today,” Ata Invest analysts said in a research note.

“The major expectation is still the credit (rating) increase prior to the Fitch conference next week.”

Ratings agency Fitch is due to hold a conference in Istanbul on Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey’s rating, which is currently just below investment-grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.

The agency said this month the country was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look again soon at its rating, lending support to Turkish bonds.

Shares of Seker Pilic rose 4.05 percent to 1.80 lira after the company said in a statement with the bourse it mandated an advisor to hold talks for a possible strategic partnership.

The two-year benchmark yield stood at 7.09 percent, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 13, 2011, in early trade, down from Tuesday’s close at 7.16 percent.

It fell to a record low of 6.79 percent on Jan. 5, 2011.

“The yield curve continues to fall due to hopes of a credit rating upgrade from Fitch. But I don’t expect the benchmark yield to fall below seven percent due to worries about inflation and the deterioration in public finances ahead of the elections,” said Burak Maldar, vice president at Halk Invest.

“But if Fitch upgrades Turkey, then the yield can hit again its lowest level,” he said.

Turkey’s central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2012 to 7.4 percent from 6.2 percent, and for 2013 to 5.3 percent from 5.1 percent in its quarterly inflation report last week, blaming higher energy prices and tax hikes.

The government said on Oct. 9 that budget deficits would be wider than previously thought this year and next, falling largely into line with independent economists as the country moves into an election cycle.

The lira was at 1.7916 against the dollar, stronger than 1.7967 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0615, from 2.0642. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Ruth Pitchford)