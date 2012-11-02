Turkish banking shares drop on possible fines, bond yields flat

* Banking shares fall, bond yields flat

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish banking shares fell on Friday after a media report said the Competition Board would fine banks for colluding on setting interest rates on loans, while bond yields were flat ahead of debt auctions next week.

Turkish banking shares were 0.97 percent lower by 0954 GMT, underperforming a 0.58 percent fall in Turkey’s main share index to 72,134 points. The global emerging markets index was up 0.5 percent.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday that the Competition board was about to fine 12 banks including Turkey’s four largest banks, Isbank, Ziraat Bank, Garanti Bank and Akbank for collusion in setting interest rates charged on loans.

An official at the board declined to comment on any decision on an investigation into the issue.

“The investigation continues,” the official, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.

“It’s not possible to comment from now about the direction of the decision. It seems that the decision, which was expected at the start of 2013, will be in March 2013.”

Competition Board chairman Nurettin Kaldirimci told Reuters in August that a decision was due at the start of next year.

“The fines for such behaviour can be as high as 10 percent of a company’s turnover ... However, we have to remind that the Competition Board fined banks for fixing payroll promotions in 2011. The aggregate fine was 72 million lira,” analysts at Express Invest said in a note.

“Hence, the final impact of this prosecution may not be that high on banks. We initially expect a slight deterioration in sentiment towards banks, assuming that the market will recall the case in 2011,” they added.

The Competition Board fined Akbank, Garanti, Isbank, Vakifbank < VAKBN.IS>, Yapi Kredi, Denizbank and Finansbank, a total 72.3 million lira ($40.68 million) over anti-competitive practices last year.

Analysts also said some equity investors were taking profits after the main share index hit a record high 72,940.82 points on Thursday, helped by expectations that Fitch could soon upgrade Turkey’s credit rating and on optimism on banks’ third-quarter earnings. Since the start of 2012, the index has rallied 41.5 percent.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark yield was flat at 7.03 percent, a touch higher than Thursday’s close of 7.02 percent. It previously hit its lowest level in 22 months at 6.99 percent on the back of the Treasury’s lower domestic borrowing projection.

“We expect bonds to stay at current levels ahead of the Treasury’s redemption of 18.3 billion lira ($10.23 billion) and four debt auctions next week. The benchmark yield should trade between 7.00-7.15 percent in intraday trade,” Burak Maldar, vice president at Halk Invest, said in a note.

The lira eased slightly to 1.7901 against the dollar from 1.7886 late on Thursday, its strongest since late September. However, against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0477, from 2.0519. ($1 = 1.7881 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)