Turkish lira eases after c.bank rate signal

* Lira eases after rise in real exchange rate

* Bonds flat, shares up

* Turk Telekom, Tofas to announce Q4 results

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira fell to its weakest against the dollar in a week on Wednesday after the central bank said its “real” exchange rate had risen above the threshold at which policymakers have said they would react.

Bond yields were flat and shares rose marginally, slightly outperforming emerging peers.

The central bank said on Tuesday the real effective exchange rate of the lira - which factors in inflation to give an indication of the currency’s underlying strength - stood at 120.16 in January, up from a revised 118.08 in December.

By 1000 GMT, the lira slightly eased to 1.7643 to the dollar , after earlier hitting its one-week weakest level of 1.7668 and compared with 1.7626 late on Tuesday.

Against its euro-dollar basket it weakened to 2.0751 from 2.0736.

“The lira is weakening on expectations that the central bank will cut its rates following the real exchange rate,” said HSBC strategist Fatih Keresteci, adding that 1.7750 would be an important technical level.

A higher real exchange rate would widen Turkey’s already large current account deficit by making exports more expensive and imports cheaper.

In November the bank said it would make “measured” cuts in interest rates if the real exchange rate reached 120-125, as it seeks to avoid a widening in the external gap.

The deficit, which reached almost 10 percent of national output in 2011, leaves the economy vulnerable to any sudden interruption in foreign currency inflows. In the first 11 months of 2012, it fell to $45 billion from $70 billion a year earlier.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond inched down to 5.77 percent from Tuesday’s close of 5.78 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index was up 0.23 percent at 80,497 points, outperforming a fall of 0.08 percent in the global emerging markets index.

Turkey’s biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom and car maker Tofas are expected to announce fourth quarter results on Wednesday. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham)