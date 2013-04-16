Turkish benchmark bond yield at record low after rate cut

ISTANBUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield fell to a record low on Tuesday after the central bank cut its three main interest rates to deter inflows of hot money and stimulate economic growth.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond fell below 5.50 percent shortly after the decision from 5.68 percent beforehand. It later inched back to close at 5.58 percent, down from 5.75 percent on Monday.

The lira firmed to 1.7920 to the dollar by 1452 GMT from 1.7960 before the rate cut announcement. Against its euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0725.

“Regardless of the rhetoric, the central bank is unlikely to change its dovish bias unless the currency moves outside the bank’s comfort zone - that is the (lira) basket going above the 2.10 level in a sustained manner,” said Ilker Domac, an economist at Citi.

The central bank cut each of its main rates by 50 basis points, lowering its one-week repo policy rate to 5.0 percent, its overnight borrowing rate to 4.0 percent and its overnight lending rate to 7.0 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 0.47 percent at 84,705.64 points, underperforming a rise of 0.51 percent in the global emerging markets index. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)