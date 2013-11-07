FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish stocks, bonds supported by surprise ECB rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Turkish stocks and bonds rose on Thursday as a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) increased liquidity and made Turkish assets relatively more attractive to investors.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 8.85 percent, from 8.91 percent late on Wednesday.

Banks are the most reactive component of the stock exchange and led the main Istanbul share index up more than 1 percent. It closed up 0.1 percent at 75,845 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index, which fell 0.52 percent.

Turkey’s biggest bank by assets Isbank, state-run lender Vakifbank and oil refiner Tupras were expected to post third-quarter results after the market close.

The lira strengthened sharply to 2.0215 to the dollar after the ECB announcement, having earlier touched 2.04 - its weakest level since September 30. It was trading at 2.0337 by 1534 GMT.

Next week, Turkey’s central bank will hold two days of additional monetary tightening, and on Thursday it increased the minimum amount of forex it will sell at Monday’s auction to $160 million from the previously announced $140 million.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Pravin Char

