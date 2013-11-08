UPDATE 1-Turkish assets drop sharply on U.S. jobs growth

ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish assets fell sharply on Friday on a surprise surge in U.S. jobs data for October that raised expectations the Federal Reserve could soon begin scaling back its stimulus, drying up cheap funds to emerging markets.

U.S. employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, well above forecasts for 125,000 extra jobs, suggesting October’s government shutdown did not make a large dent in the world’s largest economy.

Delays in a cut in the United States $85 billion monthly stimulus scheme has given Turkey’s central bank breathing room and allowed it to avoid interest rate hikes to support the lira, in favour of less orthodox dollar sales and repo cancellations.

The Federal Reserve wanted to gauge the impact of last month’s government shutdown and budget impasse before reining in the programme. Investors bet that such a surprise on the upside would bring tapering closer.

The lira weakened to nine-week lows of 2.0480 to the dollar by 1537 GMT from 2.0337 late on Thursday.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.09 percent, from 8.85 percent late on Thursday.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 2.5 percent at 73,918 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index, which fell 0.8 percent.

Turkey relies on the capital inflows to finance its large current account deficit, leaving it more susceptible to any tightening in global liquidity conditions. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Angus MacSwan)