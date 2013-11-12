FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lira, stocks fall on Fed worries
November 12, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish lira, stocks fall on Fed worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkish assets lost ground on Tuesday in line with the global markets on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve is again close to turning off the taps on its flood of cheap dollars.

Additional tightening measures carried out by the Turkish central bank this week aided the lira, but it still eased to 2.0526 to the dollar by 1533 GMT, from 2.0460 late on Monday.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.32 percent from 9.23 percent on Monday.

Because it imports almost all of its energy, Turkey is particularly susceptible to a withdrawal of the U.S. stimulus that has driven demand for assets in emerging markets over the past year.

The Turkish central bank responded to strong jobs numbers in the United States on Friday by selling $160 million at a currency auction on Monday. It sold a further $160 million on Tuesday and will not supply markets with cheaper one-week funds at an operation that had been due.

It also announced two more days of tightening of its flexible policy of managing the day to day cost of money in the banking sector next week.

Local stocks eased. The main Istanbul index fell 0.33 percent to 71,904.60 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which fell 0.06 percent.

Turkish electronics maker Vestel shares dropped more than 9 percent after the company was eliminated from a school tablet computer tender. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
