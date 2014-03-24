FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish assets mixed as local polls loom
#Asian Currency News
March 24, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish assets mixed as local polls loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkish assets were mixed on Monday after the weekend downing of a Syrian warplane by Turkish forces fanned political tensions in the countdown to high-stakes municipal elections.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.35 percent at 63.710, lagging the main emerging markets index which rose 0.88 percent.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 11.34 percent from 11.24 percent at Friday’s close. The lira firmed to 2.2380 against the dollar by 1541 GMT, from 2.2448 late on Friday.

The Turkish armed forces on Sunday shot down a Syrian plane that they said had entered Turkish air space. Turkey is an outspoken critic of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s handling of the three-year-old uprising against him. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

