UPDATE 1-Turkish lira strongest in two weeks as election uncertainty wanes

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira was at its firmest for two weeks on Wednesday as confidence continued to build that the AK Party will win enough seats in June elections to retain a single-party government, relieving uncertainty that has plagued the currency for months.

After losing about 13 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar, the lira is one of the worst performing major emerging market currencies this year.

Its fall has been so severe that Moody’s warned on Tuesday it would hit bank credit profiles, worsening asset quality and pushing up loan repayments on foreign-currency loans.

“Investors are discounting election-related uncertainties and have decided that Turkish assets are too cheap,” Istanbul Analytics’ Atilla Yesilada said.

“We suspect that the pre-election rally has started.”

The lira firmed to 2.6485, it firmest since April 29 and well off the record low of 2.7435 hit on April 24. It was at 2.6545 by 0855 GMT.

Polls over the last few days have suggested the ruling AK Party is on course to achieve the 276 seats needed to form a single-party government, but may fall well short of the 367 seats needed to change the constitution and usher in a presidential system with Tayyip Erdogan at the helm.

Some market participants have said this was seen as the best-case scenario, because it returned the ruling party to power without handing Erdogan greater control.

The central bank has been battling the lira’s falls to record lows and stubbornly high inflation for months, but has steered clear of raising rates in the face of political pressure to support a flagging economy ahead of June polls.

With about 30 percent of loans in the Turkish domestic banking sector denominated in foreign currencies, the plummeting lira will push up loan repayments, according to Moody‘s.

It also warned that non-performing loans ratio will rise to 3.5-4.0 percent in 2015 from 2.8 percent at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and Louise Ireland)