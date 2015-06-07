Turkey's lira hits record low after election jolt for ruling AKP

ISTANBUL, June 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit a record low in weekend-thinned trade on Sunday, after the governing AK Party failed to win an outright majority in a parliamentary election, raising the prospect of a minority or coalition government.

The lira, already one of the worst performing emerging market currencies this year, initially weakened as far as 2.799 to the dollar in thin trade after the results, a 5 percent slide.

By 1910 GMT it was at 2.75 to the dollar, still considerably weaker than Friday’s close of 2.6615.

With more than 96 percent of ballots counted, the AKP had taken 40.9 percent of the vote, according to broadcaster CNN Turk, a result which will leave it struggling to form a stable government for the first time since it came to power more than a decade ago.

“Turkish political risk has been a focal point for market concern for some time. It has now been taken to a whole new level,” said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

“The lira was falling sharply against the dollar before the election. It could now plummet, fuelling inflationary pressures further and heaping pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.”

Market participants had been hoped the AKP would squeak out enough votes to remain in power as a single party and avoid the uncertainty and gridlock of coalition politics.

“We expect a minority government and an early election,” a senior AKP official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

A landslide was also seen as a negative because it could have led to a constitutional change and handed more power to President Tayyip Erdogan, increasingly seen by critics as an authoritarian figure.

Erdogan has railed against high interest rates, increasing concern about political meddling in monetary policy and putting pressure on the lira. The currency is down around 18 percent this year, according to Thomson Reuters data; only the Ukraine hryvnia and the Brazilian real have fallen more. (Reporting by David Dolan and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)