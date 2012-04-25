UPDATE 1-Turkish lira hits 7-week high on expectations for tightening

* Lira extends gains on hawkish policy expectations

* Bonds steady ahead of c.bank inflation report

* Shares up, global rally helps (Adds closing prices, fresh quotes)

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit its strongest level against the dollar since early March and bond yields steadied on Wednesday due to speculation that the central bank could announce measures to tighten monetary policy when it releases a quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

Shares slightly outperformed the emerging markets index as higher than expected corporate results abroad underpinned investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

The central bank will announce its quarterly inflation report at 0700 GMT on Thursday. Consumer prices rose 10.43 percent in March, more than double the central bank’s year-end target of 5 percent, and central bank governor Erdem Basci said last week that the bank would prefer to change its policy stance rather than revise its inflation forecast, raising expectations for some tightening.

By 1420 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7706 versus the dollar, after touching its seven-week strongest of 1.7697, compared with 1.7821 late on Tuesday. Against a euro-dollar basket, the lira had firmed to 2.0541, from 2.0677.

“The central bank is expected to announce tomorrow a tighter policy and new liquidity management measures to meet its inflation targets. Besides, the recovery in global markets gave support to the lira,” said Bilge Gonen, the head manager of the forex desk at Eurobank Tekfen.

“So, although today some local companies bought dollars, we saw strong inflows to the money market. I expect the lira to move between 1.7720-1.7750 and pullback to 2.05 versus the euro-dollar basket,” Gonen said.

Turkish importers buy dollars to pay their import bills.

The central bank operates a complex policy mix of daily liquidity injections, a low policy rate and an interest rate corridor - an adjustable gap between its overnight borrowing and lending rates. It also provides smaller amounts of lira at more costly interest rates when the lira comes under pressure.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.44 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.45 percent. The yields declined slightly the previous day after successful debt auctions.

“Investors didn’t want to change their bond portfolios ahead of tomorrow’s inflation report. Trading was nil,” said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

The Turkish Treasury raised 2.5 billion lira on Tuesday by selling three bonds maturing in 11 months, two and 10 years’ time, and at lower yields than forecast.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed 0.39 percent up at 59,940 points, outperforming a 0.06 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

“We saw the index struggling around technical resistance level of 60,300. If the index breaks this level, it can test the resistance level of 61,100,” said Yunus Kaya, an equity analyst at Gedik Investment. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)