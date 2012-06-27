UPDATE 1-Turkish lira firms; watchdog praise boosts banks

* Lira up on easing tension with Syria, high interest rate

* Bonds yields down on signs funding costs will fall

* Banking shares climb after banking watchdog comments (Adds Basel II comments, closing prices, quote)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, June 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed slightly on Wednesday as tensions appeared to ease with Syria over its shooting down of a Turkish jet, while bond yields declined as expectations of lower funding cost for banks encouraged investors to buy debt.

Local shares largely outperformed the emerging markets index lead by banks, which jumped after positive comments from the banking watchdog on the strength of the country’s lenders.

Turkey appeared to be backing away from immediate military confrontation with Syria, although Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has ordered his armed forces to react to any threat from Syria near the border.

By 1437 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8120 against the dollar , firmer than 1.8135 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira firmed to 2.0357, from 2.0389.

“The lira is supported by prospects that monetary and fiscal policy will remain tight. If it were not for the problems with Syria, the lira would be stronger still,” said a forex trader.

“Lira buying has accelerated after investors saw Turkey prioritise diplomatic channels to solve Syria problem,” the trader added.

The lira weakened sharply in late trade on Friday after news that Syrian forces had shot down the Turkish F-4 Phantom jet and weakened further on Monday on worries of an escalation of tensions.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 8.65 percent, down from a previous close at 8.78 percent.

Analysts said investors increased their Turkish bond buying on prospects of a fall in banks’ funding costs as the central bank’s move to raise the upper limit of lira reserves increased the liquidity in the market and the bank continued to provide cheap funds.

The Turkish Central Bank at its monthly policy meeting on June 21 raised the upper limit of lira required reserves that can be held in forex to 50 percent from a previous 45 percent.

The banks’ total funding cost from the central bank was above 10 percent in May but recently declined to around 9 percent. Investors expect it to fall below 9 percent in the coming period.

BANKS JUMP ON BASEL II COMMENTS

Lead by banking shares, Istanbul’s main share index closed 1.76 percent up at 61,184 points, largely outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Turkish banking shares jumped 2.62 percent following comments by the banking watchdog BDDK on implementation of the Basel II banking regualtions.

The Turkish banking sector has the capacity to comply with soon-to-be-introduced rules without any problems, the BDDK told Reuters on Thursday.

It also said that foreign currency required reserves at the central bank should continue to have a zero risk weighting after Basel II is introduced.

“Isbank, Yapi Kredi and Vakifbank have been positively affected by Basel II comments,” said Bulent Sengonul, banking analyst at Is Investment.

Shares of Turkish lender Yapi Kredi rose 4.87 percent to 3.66 lira while shares of Yapi Kredi Sigorta jumped 9.43 percent to 17.4 lira, after the bank said it had decided to assess options for selling shares of Yapi Kredi Sigorta and Yapi Kredi Emeklilik.

Shares of Turkish mobile operator Turkcell rose 2.75 percent to 8.96 lira after Turkish Transport Minister signalled the government may intervene on Turkcell if the shareholder dispute continues.