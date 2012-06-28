Turkish assets fall as Syria tensions grow

* Turkish troops, anti-aircraft guns on Syrian border-official

* Central bank governor says may revise inflation forecast down

* Central bank to release monetary policy committee minutes

ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s currency fell to a two-week low against the dollar and bond and stock prices dropped on Thursday on worries about escalating tensions with Syria as troops moved up to the border.

Investors were also weighing comments from the Turkish central bank governor suggesting the bank might revise its inflation forecast downwards, raising expectations for a rate cut.

By 1000 GMT, the lira was weaker at 1.8272 against the dollar, from 1.8170 earlier on Thursday and 1.8120 late on Wednesday. It traded at its lowest since June 13. Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira weakened to 2.0440 from 2.0357.

“The lira has weakened compared to this morning for a few reasons, the troop movements on the Syrian border, the central bank governor’s comments and lower risk appetite,” said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

“The central bank said it may revise its inflation forecast down, creating an expectation for a rate cut. This is negative for the lira, but a narrowing of the rate corridor is more likely rather than a rate cut,” Comert said.

The lira had weakened late on Friday after news that Syrian forces had shot down a Turkish jet and weakened further on Monday on worries about an escalation of tensions. Troops are now being deployed along the border.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Thursday the bank’s inflation forecast might be revised downwards if commodity prices remain low. He expected a significant fall in the fourth quarter, but said June inflation may rise due to base effects.

The Turkish central bank has a 6.5 percent mid-point of forecast for annual inflation and a 5 percent target this year.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond rose to 8.62 percent from 8.58 percent earlier on Thursday and compared with 8.65 percent on Wednesday.

Istanbul’s main share index was down 0.64 percent at 60,792.70, after closing 1.76 percent up on Thursday, underperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares of Yapi Kredi Sigorta rose for a second day, gaining 4.6 percent to 18.15 lira, after owner Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Wednesday that it had decided to assess options for selling shares of Yapi Kredi Sigorta and Yapi Kredi Emeklilik.

The central bank will release the minutes of its June 21 monetary policy meeting at 1100 GMT.

Rates were kept on hold at the meeting but suggestions of a less agressive stance on inflation increased market speculation of a possible interest rate cut. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)