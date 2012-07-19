FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkish bonds rise as c.bank hold rates, ups lira supply
July 19, 2012 / 5:02 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkish bonds rise as c.bank hold rates, ups lira supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central bank leaves key rates on hold
    * Bond yields fall, lira firm after c.bank announcement
    * Bank cautious over pricing behaviour
    * Limit on lira required reserves that can be held in fx
raised

 (Adds c.bank announcement, fresh quote, details)
    ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkish bond yields fell and
the lira firmed on Thursday after the central bank kept its key
interest rates on hold while making a move to increase lira in
the banking sector to support growth.
    The bank said it was retaining flexibility on policy due to
global economic uncertainties, hinting at its concern over a
lira rate whose strength is crucial to keeping inflation and a
hefty current account deficit under control. 
    The bank's decision to refrain from cutting any of its main
rates supported the lira, which strengthened to
1.8005 against the dollar from 1.8050 before the decision. The
lira was trading at 1.8041 by 1539 GMT.
    The March 5, 2014, bond yield closed at
7.75 percent, from 7.83 percent a day before.   
    "As regards the impact on the bond market, for the short end
of the curve and the benchmark bond, the (monetary policy)
decision might serve as an excuse to take profits ahead of
August loaded redemption/auction schedule. On the other hand,
stronger (central bank) credibility will be good news for the
long end of the curve," said Finansbank economist Inan Demir.
    "We think today's decision to keep short term rates
unchanged is good news for (the central bank's) credibility, and
we continue to see a narrowing in the interest rate corridor in
the final quarter of the year," he said.
    The central bank reiterated that it may make a limited cut
in its year-end inflation forecast but said it would also
maintain a cautious stance on pricing behaviour for some time
given inflation that was set to remain above target. 
    But its raising of the limit of lira required reserves that
can be held in forex to 55 percent from 50 percent will both
boost the bank's foreign currency reserves by $2.9 billion and
provide $2.8 billion in extra cash to banks. 
    The bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate,
at 5.75 percent, its borrowing rate at 5 percent and overnight
lending rate at 11.5 percent. 
    In a Reuters poll of 13 economists, all had expected the
policy rate and borrowing rate to be left unchanged, while five
respondents forecast a cut in the lending rate.   
    Central bank Governor Erdem Basci fuelled expectations of
monetary policy easing earlier this month by saying the bank may
cut its year-end 6.5 percent inflation forecast. 
A new forecast and quarterly inflation report is due on July 26.
    Consumer prices dipped 0.90 percent during June, much more
than a Reuters' forecast of a 0.50 percent fall. 
    Istanbul's main share index fell 0.17 percent to
62,340.84 points, underperforming a 1.09 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
    "We think that the main trend for the benchmark yield will
remain downward as markets continue to expect a rate cut. The
lira will be supported for a while as yields remained high. We
expect the lira to firm towards 1.79 against the dollar,"said
Garanti Securities economist Gizem Oztok Altinsac.
    "The bourse will not be affected by central bank decision in
the short run," she added.

 (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Patrick Graham)

