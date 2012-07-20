Turkish lira firmer after c.bank holds rates

* Bond yields unchanged, lira firm * Central bank leaves key rates on hold * C.bank survey eyed ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded firmer on Friday, finding support after the central bank kept key interest rates on hold, while investor attention turned to the afternoon release of the bank's latest expectations survey for clues on the inflation outlook. At 0825 GMT, the lira was at 1.8028 against the dollar, gaining from 1.8041 late on Thursday. "We can see that foreign inflows are continuing. The Turkish central bank's decision yesterday has also given further support to the lira," said a forex trader at one bank. The central bank said on Thursday it was retaining flexibility on policy due to global economic uncertainties, hinting at its concern over a lira rate whose strength is crucial to keeping inflation and a hefty current account deficit under control. Turkey's benchmark March 2014 bond yield was unchanged at 7.75 percent. "After an active week today the market is more calm, I don't expect such big moves. The benchmark bond yield will trade between the 7.75-7.72 percent levels," said one bond trader. The central bank is scheduled to release its twice-monthly survey on business leaders' and economists' economic expectations at 1130 GMT. The bank reiterated on Thursday it may make a limited cut in its year-end inflation forecast but said it would also maintain a cautious stance on pricing behaviour for some time given inflation that was set to remain above target. Its raising of the limit of lira required reserves that can be held in forex to 55 percent from 50 percent will both boost the bank's foreign currency reserves by $2.9 billion and provide $2.8 billion in extra cash to banks. The bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate, at 5.75 percent, its borrowing rate at 5 percent and overnight lending rate at 11.5 percent. In a Reuters poll of 13 economists, all had expected the policy rate and borrowing rate to be left unchanged, while five respondents forecast a cut in the lending rate. "In view of the continued economic slowdown and the downtrend in inflation it is unlikely that the CBRT can stick to its hawkish stance for much longer. We therefore still believe that the USD-TRY exchange rate offers some upside," said Carolin Hecht, an analyst at Commerzbank. Central bank Governor Erdem Basci fuelled expectations of monetary policy easing earlier this month by saying the bank may cut its year-end 6.5 percent inflation forecast. A new forecast and quarterly inflation report is due on July 26. Consumer prices dipped 0.90 percent during June, much more than a Reuters' forecast of a 0.50 percent fall. Istanbul's main share index fell 0.38 percent to 62,101.07 points, underperforming a 0.07 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Catherine Evans)