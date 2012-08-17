UPDATE 1-Turkish bank shares at 10-day high on easier liquidity

* Bank shares at 10-day high on central bank liquidity shift

* Bond yields dip, lira slightly weaker (Adds analyst quote, closing prices)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkish banking shares rose to a 10-day high on Friday while the lira weakened slightly, a day after the central bank signalled a rate cut in the coming months and announced measures to boost lira liquidity.

Bonds yields were steady with Turkey’s two-year benchmark yield dipping to 7.72 percent from a close of 7.74 percent a day before. It fell 20 basis points on Thursday following the central bank’s decisions.

The bank said at its monthly policy meeting on Thursday that it could gradually narrow the interest rate corridor - the gap between its overnight borrowing and lending rates - in the coming period.

“The market had generally been of the belief that the corridor would stay untouched until well in the autumn but yesterday’s statement seems to indicate that some narrowing could be taking place as soon as the September meeting, albeit on a small scale,” said Esther Law, emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The bank eased policy very slightly by raising the amount of lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign currency and gold. It increased the upper limit of weekly lira funding to 7.5 billion lira from 6.5 billion.

Increased lira liquidity in the market has the potential to boost banks’ profits by reducing their funding costs and raising the value of their bond holdings.

The banking index closed 1.88 percent higher, at its highest level in ten days.

Among major lenders, Garanti rose 2.44 percent to 7.56 lira and Akbank climbed 2.31 percent to 7.10.

“The central bank’s decision to reduce the funding costs is positive for the banking index. However, we don’t think it will affect industrial companies as banks will not lower immediately the cost of lending,” said Isik Okte, strategist at Halk Invest.

“The bank’s decisions can only start to affect industrial companies positively if it narrows the interest rate corridor. I expect this to happen in the third quarter,” Okte said.

Turkish lenders usually calculate the interest rate on their loans on the basis of the upper limit of the central bank’s interest rate corridor. Currently, it stands at 11.5 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index ended the week 1.3 percent higher at 65,758.47 points. It outperformed a 0.42 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

The central bank’s move came as the Turkish economy headed for a soft landing and with the current account deficit and inflation falling.

“I think the biggest risks (for Turkish assets) would be the rise of Brent above $120 per barrel and tensions between Iran and Israel,” Okte added. Turkey is heavily dependent on imported energy.

The lira was at 1.8025 against the dollar, weaker than 1.7951 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood at 2.0112, from 2.0071.

A three-day public holiday for the end of Ramadan Eid al-Fitr feast will begin on Aug. 19. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)