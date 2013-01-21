Turkish markets steady, eyes on c.bank meeting

* Lira flat after gains to 10-month highs

* Some analysts forecast borrowing rate cut on Tuesday

* Shares rise slightly, bonds steady

ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Turkish assets traded flat on Monday, underpinned by a positive economic outlook and expectations of a sovereign rating upgrade, but held back by caution ahead of an interest rate decision.

The central bank could cut its borrowing rate at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday after recent gains in the lira, while keeping its overnight lending rate and policy rates on hold, a Reuters poll showed.

By 0834 GMT, the Turkish currency was at 1.7607 per dollar , little changed from 1.7612 on Friday and off a 10-month high of 1.7513 which it hit late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira eased to 2.0539 from 2.0529.

“It may not happen today or tomorrow but a second investment grade rating is reflected in prices. Also, if there is a country with a story of positive developments in growth and inflation, that country is Turkey,” said one senior banker.

Turkey’s economic growth is expected to pick up gradually this year, heading up to at least 4 percent, with inflation seen falling, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said last week.

Fitch upgraded Turkey to investment grade in early November, and investors expect a second agency, probably Moody‘s, to follow suit.

Bankers said trading volumes were expected to be low on Monday because of a holiday in the United States.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.13 percent to 85,123.13 points, outperforming a 0.21 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond stood at 5.96 percent, unchanged from Friday.

“The lira has been gaining value with support from flows into bonds and in particular the stock market. The question mark is how far the Turkish central bank will allow the lira to gain in value,” the senior banker said.

“A reduction in the lower end of the rates corridor may discourage inflows to some extent. But in terms of timing I think tomorrow is too early.”

In December, the bank lowered its main policy rate for the first time in more than a year by 25 basis points, as falling inflation gave it room to step up its fight against a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown.

Most analysts in the Reuters poll expected the bank to keep its policy rate - the one-week repo rate - and overnight lending rate, on hold at 5.50 percent and 9 percent respectively.

Four of 11 analysts polled said they expected a cut in the overnight borrowing rate - the lower end of the interest rate corridor - with all but one expecting a cut of 25 basis points.

To narrow the current account deficit and reduce inflation, the central bank has employed a policy mix since late 2010 based on daily liquidity injections, an adjustable interest rate corridor - the gap between the overnight borrowing and lending rates - and a low policy rate.

Since the middle of 2012, the bank has been trying to stir up growth by boosting lira liquidity, but it has been cautious not to cut rates too aggressively to avoid a rise in inflation. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)