Turkish lira eases after current account data; debt auction eyed

* Lira slightly weakens as c/a deficit exceeds forecast

* Bond yields flat, debt auction eyed

* Turkcell shares rise on appointment of 3 board members

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira eased on Tuesday after January’s current account showed a bigger deficit than expected, while bond yields were flat ahead of a debt auction later in the day.

Turkey’s current account deficit rose to $5.63 billion in January from $4.66 billion a month earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday, more than the $5.4 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

By 0922 GMT, the lira had fallen slightly, to 1.8040 to the dollar from 1.8020 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket it weakened to 2.0755, from 2.0724.

“We expect the lira’s losses to remain limited in intraday trade despite the higher-than-expected current account deficit,” wrote Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

“If the deficit widens faster than our expectations, the weakening in the lira may accelerate.”

Turkey also said it had revised down the deficit at the end of 2012 after an upward adjustment to tourism revenues.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond was flat at 5.82 percent, as investors focused on the Treasury sale later on Tuesday of a 15-month zero-coupon bond.

Istanbul’s main share index was up 0.55 percent at 83,577 points, outperforming a fall of 0.47 percent in the global emerging markets index.

Shares in Turkcell were up 2.6 percent after the state Capital Markets Board said in a bulletin it had appointed three independent board members. A long-running share dispute has prevented the mobile phone company’s board from meeting or distributing dividends for two years .