Turkish lira around 5-month lows, Vakifbank shares down

ISTANBUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira hovered above a 5-month low versus a broadly rising dollar on Thursday, increasing the likelihood that the central bank will keep rates on hold this month to avoid more lira weakness.

By 0930 GMT, the lira was slightly stronger at 1.8133 to the dollar, compared with 1.8125 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0807 from 2.0795 a day earlier.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday that the bank would continue to support the country’s balanced growth prospects via its policy instruments. ž

The bank said last week that the lira’s real effective exchange rate, which the bank monitors to help avoid excessive lira appreciation, stood at 119.69 in February, down from 120.39 in January.

“Despite the real exchange rate standing at 118.7, with the current levels of lira Governor Basci repeated that they would keep rates low to attain balanced growth, which could be a reason behind the underperformance,” said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB BNP-Paribas.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond was unchanged from Tuesday’s close at 5.81 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index traded slightly down 0.22 percent at 82,415 points, matching a fall of 0.21 percent in the global emerging markets index.

Shares in lender Vakifbank fell more than 3 percent after Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said Turkey may hold a secondary public offering for the state-run lender in the second half of the year and its free float may be raised to 49 percent from 25. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)