Turkish shares rise as Turk Telekom secondary offering put on hold

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkish shares rose on Friday, supported by top telecommunications company Turk Telekom , after Transport Minister Binali Yildirim told Reuters its secondary public offering plan was on hold.

By 1030 GMT Istanbul’s main share index was up 1.4 percent at 83,125.53 points, outperforming a fall of 0.25 percent in the global emerging markets index.

Turk Telekom shares rose 3 percent after the minister’s comments, but its gains were trimmed to 0.8 percent by the end of the morning after the Turkish Privatisation Administration said work on the SPO was continuing.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond rose to 5.94 percent from the previous day’s close of 5.87 percent.

The lira was at 1.8090 to the dollar, firming slightly from 1.8130 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket it eased slightly to 2.0842 from 2.0822 a day earlier.

“There is outflow from emerging markets. The depreciation trend in the lira strengthens expectations that the central bank will keep rates on hold at this month’s meeting,” said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

The central bank will meet on 26 March for its monthly monetary policy committee meeting. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)