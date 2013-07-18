FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish soccer shares jump on UEFA competition hopes, bonds steady
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2013 / 4:48 PM / in 4 years

Turkish soccer shares jump on UEFA competition hopes, bonds steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish football clubs jumped on Thursday after a sport appeals court allowed two major teams to participate in European competitions, while the lira was slightly weaker and bond yields were steady.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas will both be included in the draws for the Champions and Europa Leagues on Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) temporarily lifted UEFA bans on them for their involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

Shares in Fenerbahce soared 10.55 percent and Besiktas shares jumped 8.84 percent, while the main Istanbul share index fell 0.06 percent to 77,022.76 points. The 10-year bond yield fell an inch to 8.77 percent from 8.78 percent.

The lira weakened in after-trade hours to 1.9242 to the dollar by 1615 GMT from 1.9136 on Wednesday, near its strongest level in a month. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
