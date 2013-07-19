UPDATE 1-Turkish lira firm on rate hike expectations

(Adds closing prices, Halkbank)

By Seda Sezer

ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was steady on Friday as investors positioned for a likely interest hike next week, with concerns less acute about U.S. plans to withdraw monetary stimulus.

The lira was slightly firmer at 1.9211 to the dollar by 1452 GMT from 1.9242 late on Thursday, near its strongest in a month.

Concerns about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy and domestic unrest in Turkey have pressured the lira in recent weeks, and the currency fell to its weakest ever against the dollar at 1.9737 on July 8.

Reassurances from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke over the U.S. central bank’s easy monetary policy boosted sentiment after Turkey’s central bank hinted on Monday it could raise interest rates next week to support the lira.

The bank is expected to raise its overnight lending rate, the upper end of its interest rate corridor, while keeping its policy rate and overnight borrowing rates on hold, according to a Reuters poll of 17 economists.

The central bank has sold $6.5 billion this year at forex auctions, stepping up sales in recent weeks to try to support the local currency, but cannot sustain such action indefinitely.

The main Istanbul share index fell 1.49 percent to 75,873.99 points while the 10-year bond yield rose to 8.82 percent from 8.77 percent.

State-run lender Halkbank was among the heaviest fallers, losing 4.4 percent after local media reports, which it denied, that it was owed $450 million after a corporate client fell into arrears. (Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)