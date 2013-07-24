Turkish lira firms after central bank hikes rates, signals tighter policy

ISTANBUL, July 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed on Wednesday, a day after the central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points and signalled a period of further tightening ahead.

By 0736 GMT the lira had strengthened to 1.9040 against the dollar, from 1.9102 late on Tuesday and from 1.9153 before the central bank’s decision.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year bond fell to 8.60 percent from 8.71 percent on Tuesday.

The central bank raised its overnight lending rate to 7.25 percent from 6.5 percent on Tuesday in response to capital outflows that have knocked the lira down as much as 9 percent against the dollar over the past few months.

It kept its one-week repo policy rate at 4.5 percent and its borrowing rate at 3.5 percent and signalled it would fight further falls in the lira by tightening liquidity rather than eat into its foreign exchange reserves.

“The central bank left the door open for further rate hikes ... Further rate hikes might follow should the lira weakness gather pace again,” said Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen.

“This might be the case more quickly than it would like to hope if the next set of economic data from the U.S. surprises to the upside, refuelling market expectations of quantitative easing tapering in September.”

Uncertainty over the continuation of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond-buying programme has hit emerging markets in general. Turkish investments were also shaken by demonstrations last month against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

The central bank also removed the ceilings on the amount of funding that it provides through weekly and monthly auctions, giving it additional flexibility in its liquidity management.

The bank said it would no longer fund primary dealers at below its overnight lending rate on days when it implements additional tightening, allowing it to push money market rates up to 7.25 percent when needed to further defend the lira.

It also said it would no longer sell foreign exchange on days when it was funding the market at above its policy rate, signalling an end to the series of forex auctions which have eaten away at its disposable reserves.

Economists said the bank had done the bare minimum with the rate hike, caught between the will of a powerful prime minister who has blamed a “high interest rate lobby” for seeking to undermine Turkey’s prospects and the reality of a gaping current account deficit and high borrowing needs.

Raising the overnight lending rate increases the real interest rate on lira assets and makes them more attractive to foreign investors, supporting the currency.

The main Istanbul share index was down 0.93 percent at 75,358.89 points. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans)