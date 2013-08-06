Turkish lira gains as central bank points to currency risk on inflation

(Updates prices, adds liquidity move)

By Dasha Afanasieva

ISTANBUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank said a weak currency risked stoking inflation, fuelling expectations for tighter monetary policy.

Volumes were thin, with Tuesday the last full trading day of the week before markets close early on Wednesday for a long holiday for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting.

By 1510 GMT the lira had gained to 1.9269 to the dollar compared to 1.9333 on Monday evening.

In its report on July price developments on Tuesday, the central bank said it expected inflation to show a downward trend in the coming months but said the effects of a depreciating lira had started to be felt in core inflation indicators.

The central bank injected 4 billion lira ($2.1 billion) into the market in a one-week repo auction on Tuesday at a fixed simple rate of 4.5 percent.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year bond closed at 8.96 percent up from 8.92 percent late on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index fell 0.35 percent to 74,032 points, outperforming the wider emerging markets index which fell 0.91 percent. The Istanbul index has fallen sharply since hitting all-time highs of above 93,000 in May.