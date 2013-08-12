Turkish markets mixed, attention on debt auctions

* Shares rise, catching up with peers after holiday

* Lira mixed, bond yields little moved after auctions

* Attention focused on Tuesday’s benchmark bond tap

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkish shares rose on Monday, catching up with gains globally since local markets closed last Wednesday while bond yields held steady after mixed results from two treasury auctions.

The lira stood at 1.9248 against the dollar at 1209 GMT, weakening from 1.9198 in early trade but stronger than a level of 1.9312 last Wednesday ahead of the start of a public holiday to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The main Istanbul share index rose 1.48 percent to 74,630 points, outperforming the emerging markets index which rose 0.5 percent.

“While the Turkish markets were closed for the religious holiday last week, EM markets headed north,” Tera Brokers said in a note, saying the Istanbul market was likely to remain positive as it caught up with its peers.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year bond stood at 8.99 percent, up from 8.97 percent last Wednesday, shrugging off the results of two debt auctions.

The treasury sold 387 million lira of a June 20, 2018 fixed-coupon bond at a yield of 9.04 percent in a tap on Monday, above a forecast of 8.90 percent, with total sales to the market of 1.1 billion lira below a forecast 1.7 billion lira.

The yield was down from 9.12 percent at a tap on July 15 but up from 8.93 percent when it was first auctioned in June.

The treasury also sold an Aug. 2, 2023 CPI-linked bond at a yield of 2.96 percent at an auction on Monday, below a forecast of 3.03 percent. Sales to the market of the CPI-linked bond totalled 3.6 billion lira, above a forecast of 2 billion lira.

Is Investment fixed income strategist Ugur Kucuk said the higher demand for the CPI-linked note was parallel to his expectations.

“Demand was higher compared to July’s auctions, which owes somewhat to the waning of volatility in the Turkish lira and U.S. Treasury yields,” Kucuk said.

“We continue to recommend CPI linker notes by citing both attractive real yields and the potential inflationary impact of recent currency depreciation,” he said.

The treasury will auction its benchmark May 13, 2015 bond on Tuesday, and a 10-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on March 8, 2023.

There was little sign of any impact from industrial production data which showed a calendar-adjusted 4.2 percent rise year-on-year in June. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ron Askew)