Turkish equities fall on banking regulation changes

ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Turkish equities were dragged down by new banking regulation on Monday while fixed income markets looked ahead to Tuesday’s central bank meeting in which the bank was seen sticking with its tight monetary policy.

The main Istanbul share index was down 1.74 percent at 73,982, underperforming the broader emerging markets index , which was down 1.17 percent.

Five of the morning’s worst performers on the Istanbul Stock Exchange were banks, which represent 41 percent of the total market capitalisation.

The Turkish banking watchdog published draft measures on Friday to discourage the excessive use of retail credit cards and to promote commercial loans.

“Recent regulations came right after the government’s announcements that credit cards should be used less and SME loan rates should be lower,” Cihan Saraoglu from Ekspres Invest said.

“It seems like the reaction time between government announcements and regulators’ actions is getting shorter. We are expecting further regulation on fees, which may come pretty soon,” he added.

Investor attention was also focused on a central bank meeting on Tuesday. All 15 economists in a Reuters poll expected the bank to keep its policy rates on hold, while only two expected it to raise its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year bond rose to 9.31 percent from a close at 9.25 percent on Friday.

The lira weakened to 1.9486 against the dollar by 0956 GMT from 1.9370 late on Friday.

“Market consensus is for no change but the recent sell-off increases the chances of a measured hike to the upper bound of the interest rate corridor,” Erkin Isik from TEB said.

The Turkish central bank injected 2.5 billion lira ($1.29 billion) into the market in a one-week repo auction on Monday at a fixed simple rate of 4.5 percent. ($1 = 1.9446 Turkish liras) (Editing by Toby Chopra)