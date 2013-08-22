FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lira hits record low after Fed minutes
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
#Financials
August 22, 2013 / 6:18 AM / in 4 years

Turkish lira hits record low after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira hit a record low on Thursday as investors eyed how the Turkish central bank would react after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting minutes showed tapering could start as early as next month.

The lira was hovering at 1.9810 to the dollar by 0604 GMT, weakening from 1.9740 late on Wednesday but off a record low of 1.9870 overnight.

Emerging markets again bore the brunt of the selling pressure as many have come to rely on cheap dollars to underpin domestic demand and fund current account deficits.

Turkey is particularly vulnerable, being heavily dependent on foreign inflows to finance its gaping current account deficit, running at over 7 percent of national output. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
