UPDATE 1-Turkish lira hovers near record lows as Syria concern weighs

By Dasha Afanasieva

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hovered just off record lows near two to the dollar on Monday on heightened concern over Syria and as investors looked for further guidance on how the central bank will support the currency.

The lira was at 1.9918 against the dollar by 1438 GMT after weakening to a record low of 1.9995 earlier, from 1.9940 late on Friday.

The two-year benchmark yield rose to 10.16 percent in quiet trade, nosing above 10 percent for the first time in 19 months.

“The Turkish lira is seemingly under added pressure due to heightened tension in Syria,” said a note from Ekspres Invest.

U.N. inspectors left central Damascus on Monday for sites of an alleged chemical weapons strike in the suburbs, after calls from Western powers for military action to punish what may be the world’s worst chemical attack in 25 years.

Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was quoted on Monday as saying that Turkey would join any international coalition against Syria even if unanimous agreement is not reached at the U.N. Security Council.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci gives a speech on Tuesday and investors are looking for more guidance on how he will act to stop the lira’s decline.

“We might see verbal intervention from Basci tomorrow...If we don’t see a strong and clear intervention from the central bank, further weakening of the lira is highly likely,” said Gizem Oztok Altinsac, an economist at Garanti Securities.

Turkey’s central bank has been tightening monetary conditions to support the lira through a range of tools, but has left its main benchmark rate - the one-week repo rate - unchanged at 4.5 percent.

The central bank held a forex auction on Monday and sold $350 million, in line with additional monetary tightening steps announced last week.

It also said it will open a forex-selling auction on Tuesday with a minimum volume of $50 million.

The bank on Monday also held its first one-week, fixed-rate repo auction in almost a week, with a volume of 1.5 billion lira ($755 million).

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 10.18 percent, after rising to 10.58 percent earlier, and from a close of 10.32 percent on Friday. Turkey’s big current account gap leaves it particularly exposed to the risk that the U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its massive bond buying programme as early as next month, prompting investors who have recycled the U.S. cash into emerging markets to pull back.

The main Istanbul share index rose 1.24 percent to 68,775.02, outperforming the broader emerging markets index , which rose 0.34 percent. ($1 = 1.9878 Turkish liras) (Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)