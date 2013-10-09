FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish bond yields inch up, lira slips as U.S. uncertainty weighs
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish bond yields inch up, lira slips as U.S. uncertainty weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkish bond yields edged up on Wednesday and the lira slipped amid continued uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal impasse, while shares fell, narrowly underperforming emerging market peers.

The 10-year benchmark yield closed at 8.83 percent on low volume from 8.8 percent on Tuesday. The two-year yield ended at 8.08 percent, up from 7.89 percent at the end of the previous session.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 0.77 percent at 74,483.85 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index which was down 0.42 percent.

After more than a week of modest gains, the lira weakened slightly to 1.9872 against the dollar, from 1.9832 late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

