FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish lira, stocks ease in thin pre-holiday trade
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

Turkish lira, stocks ease in thin pre-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened slightly in thin trading on Monday ahead of a week-long religious holiday, while stocks inched lower in line with emerging markets peers.

The lira weakened to 1.9875 to the dollar by 0709 GMT from 1.9820 late on Friday. The 10-year benchmark bond, which closed with a yield of 8.74 percent on Friday, was untraded.

Financial markets in Turkey will close at 12:40 p.m. (0940 GMT) and remain shut for the rest of the week to observe the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The main Istanbul share index was down 0.13 percent at 76,079.72 points, in line with a 0.14 percent fall on the broader emerging markets index. (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.