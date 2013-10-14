Turkish lira, stocks ease in thin pre-holiday trade

ISTANBUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened slightly in thin trading on Monday ahead of a week-long religious holiday, while stocks inched lower in line with emerging markets peers.

The lira weakened to 1.9875 to the dollar by 0709 GMT from 1.9820 late on Friday. The 10-year benchmark bond, which closed with a yield of 8.74 percent on Friday, was untraded.

Financial markets in Turkey will close at 12:40 p.m. (0940 GMT) and remain shut for the rest of the week to observe the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The main Istanbul share index was down 0.13 percent at 76,079.72 points, in line with a 0.14 percent fall on the broader emerging markets index. (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)